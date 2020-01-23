Traffic lights, wires down in Lexington intersection after crash

Utility crews are working to fix downed traffic lights and wires at an intersection in downtown Lexington.

Lexington police say two cars collided at the intersection of North Lime and Third Street at about 2:40 Thursday afternoon.

Police say the cars knocked over a light pole sending the wires and traffic light onto the road.

Kentucky Utilities and Windstream were called to repair the pole and lines.

Police did not have an estimated time for the intersection to reopen.

One person was checked out at the scene, police said but did not want to go to the hospital.