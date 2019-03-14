Overturned equipment blocks portion of outbound New Circle Road

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting motorists that the outer loop of New Circle Road between Tates Creek Road and Nicholasville Road is shut down after a piece of heavy equipment overturned.

Officials say crews are also working on a diesel fuel spill related to the incident.

The entrance ramp from Nicholasville Road to the outer loop of New Circle Road has been shut down until further notice.

Traffic is currently backed up past Nicholasville Road, and delays on the inner loop side are being reported.

No word on when the scene will be cleared.