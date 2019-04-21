Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Fleming Co. man

A man is behind bars after police say they found drugs, cash, and paraphernalia in his car during a traffic stop.

Officers say they were called to a reckless driver complaint Saturday on Elizaville Road. Police say they stopped 37-year-old Jared S. Miller.

During the stop, police say they found 1 baggie of suspected heroin, 8 “bindles” of suspected heroin, paraphernalia used in the packaging of drugs, a large amount of case, and a cell phone.

Miller was charged with trafficking, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations.

He was taken to the Mason County Detention Center.

