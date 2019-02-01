Trailer fire results in startling explosions in Boyle County

Waking others up is just part of the routine for morning radio announcer Charlie Perry. But on Friday morning he was the one being woken up by a loud noise that startled many others in the Danville area.

“About 2:30 a.m. this morning it sounded like a thud. Heard something and I was like ‘What was that,’” said Perry.

As it turns out that noise came from a home in Junction City. After a camper trailer caught fire, it led to the explosion of multiple oxygen and propane tanks.

That fire was about four miles from Perry’s home in south Danville and it quickly became the talk of the town. Perry said he even devoted some on air time to reporting on the loud noises.

“I did some reports. Had a couple of calls this morning people like me. They heard a thud. A boom sound. Wondered it was,” Perry said.

The camper trailer at the home was destroyed but little else was damaged. No one was injured in the incident.