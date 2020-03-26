Trails to remain open, but Daniel Boone Nat’l Forest recreation areas to close

A release from the Daniel Boone National Forest states that most recreation areas in the park will close to comply with recommendations for social distancing.

That includes campgrounds, picnic areas and shooting ranges across the forest. The measures are temporary but effective immediately. A date for reopening recreation areas is currently undetermined.

General forest areas and trails currently remain open to the public. Other recreation areas that remain currently open are several campgrounds under contract management by concessionaires. All boat ramps at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake are also open for continued lake access.

All individuals with reservations through Recreation.gov, who have been affected by these temporary campground shutdowns will have their reservation fees refunded.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, the health and safety of our forest visitors and employees are our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen. “We are committed to serving in the best interest of our local communities, and we will continue to work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

“Additional temporary shutdowns will likely be announced that will impact visitors to the Daniel Boone National Forest. This is a very fluid situation and visitors can check the Daniel Boone National Forest website and Facebook page for daily updates,” added Olsen.

A list of affected areas of Daniel Boone National Forest can be found on the right side of this page.