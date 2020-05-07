Training for Kentucky firefighters moves online during COVID-19 outbreak

Beginner and experienced firefighters in Kentucky are getting their training online during the quarantine.

The Kentucky Fire Commission is holding three-hour Zoom classes day and night throughout the week.

Instructors lead interactive classes on ventilation, fire control, CPR and more while students log in with their cameras on.

State fire rescue training director Marc Rudder says as soon as groups of people, however big, can get together, they will start the hands-on training portion of the job. He says younger firefighters are more at ease with this format and more experienced firemen and women have been open to the change and class attendance numbers show it.

“I think they’re starting to expect it," Rudder said. "Today’s class has nearly 90 students in it, so the students are going to be aware that we’re offering this type of training. They like the interaction and the convenience to them about having ability to stay at home or in their office or at the firehouse versus having to travel somewhere to get the train.

Rudder says he expects these Zoom classes to be adopted as another form of training offered in the future, in combination with hands-on practice.

Many of these training classes are full, but Rudder says the commission is working on adding more classes.

Those interested can reach out directly to the Kentucky Fire Commission.