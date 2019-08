The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Rupp Arena to perform its holiday-themed show.

The group will perform its show based on their hit album "Christmas Eve and Other Stories." The album is considered one of the top-selling Christmas albums of all time.

The Dec. 5 concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

The group has yet to announce when tickets will go on sale, but the presale will begin at 10 a.m. Sep. 5.

