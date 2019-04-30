Transportation Cabinet discusses plans to widen Liberty Road

City leaders say a dangerous stretch of Liberty Road is due for some changes.

Engineers for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet want to widen Liberty Road from Graftons Mill Lane to New Circle Road.

City leaders say it’s a dangerous road for both drivers and pedestrians.

"We’ve had car accidents. Not just car accidents, but multiple car accidents and deaths," says 6th District Council Member Angela Evans.

It’s also causing headaches for more than 800 neighbors like Richard Owen. "It backs up at rush hour all the way from New Circle Road all the way to Appletree, which is about three quarters of a mile,” Owen explains. “So people trying to make right hand turns can't make right hand turns and people trying to make left hand turns can't make left hand turns."

Now, the expansion is a top priority for city and state leaders.

"It made the road plan. I think it as the top-rated project in Fayette County if I’m not mistaken as far as highest need,” State Senator Ralph Alvarado says. “So because of that we made sure we had funds allotted for that in the road plan."

Right now the Transportation Cabinet doesn’t have specific plans set, but they're working with neighbors trying to decide exactly how many lanes to add. Engineers are looking at two options- widening the road to three lanes or five lanes. Both plans include a sidewalk, multi-use path, and a two-way left turn lane.

"Those are things that citizens and pedestrians really do favor in today's society in changes to roadways," explains Natasha Lacy from the Transportation Cabinet.

Officials say the final design will be approved by 2020. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.

