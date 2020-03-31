Transy turns practice gym into temporary shelter for Hope Center clients

About 50 men who would normally be at the Hope Center’s emergency shelter are moving into a gym at Transylvania University to help promote social distancing

Representatives at the Hope Center say they serve more than 650 clients every evening and needed more space to keep clients at safer distances.

“We’re trying to utilize each building that we have and each program and really keep the staff and those that we are serving safe in that area,” said Carrie Thayer, director of development at the Hope Center.

The men started moving in on Tuesday, placing their beds six feet apart as recommended by the CDC.

They’ll have access to university showers and will receive meals inside the dining hall.

Case managers from the Hope Center will also be at the university to conduct activities for the men.

The men will be staying inside the gym until April 30.

For clients not staying at the gym, the Hope Center is keeping its regular emergency shelter open as well as its mobile shower units and mobile bed units.