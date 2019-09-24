Transylvania University serves food produced within 150 miles of campus

Transylvania University is changing its campus food to get students to eat local.

Transy says all the food served on campus Tuesday is from within 150 miles of campus.

In June the university became the first and only school in the state to partner with Bon Appétit Management Company. It is an award-winning company focused on sustainability.

School officials say they want to make sure students are getting fresh food this is locally sourced.

Tuesday's menu was part of the 2019 Eat Local Challenge.

Transy's menus are always 100% Kentucky Proud, but the school is exceeding Bon Appétit's 20% local threshold daily.

