Transylvania University President Seamus Carey resigning

Transylvania University President Seamus Carey will be stepping down this summer.

Board of Trustees Chairman William T. Young Jr. announced the search is underway for an interim president for the next academic year.

“Serving this community as your president has been an honor and a privilege. I am grateful for all of the support I received and for all of the friendships we developed,” Carey said in a statement released by the university.

Transylvania University says major construction projects occurred during Carey's time at on campus including the beginning of a $30 million campus center. He was also president when the university initiated the 100 Doors to Success mentoring program.

A national search will begin after the Board of Trustees appoints an interim president.