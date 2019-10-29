Transylvania University lights hundreds of pumpkins

An annual Lexington tradition is glowing bright once again.

Transylvania University lit more than 500 pumpkins that sit on the steps of the old Morrison administration building.

The pumpkins were carved over the weekend by community members and while that was fun, those attending the lighting ceremony say that is where the spooky grand finale lies.

Little ghosts and goblins also had the chance to get ahead on some trick or treating during the event.

If you haven't been able to see the display yet, you still have plenty of time. All of the jack-o-lanterns will remain lit through Thursday night.