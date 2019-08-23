Transy students battle rain to get moved in on campus

Several students braved the rain to get all of their belongings moved onto Transylvania University's Campus.

Freshmen and their families spent the day moving boxes and bags into their new dorm rooms.

Interim Vice President for enrollment Johnnie Johnson says the university attracts students mostly from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee.

Transy senior Diaka Savane remembers the day she moved in and how all the upperclassmen helped her feel right at home.

"I was on the fourth floor, all the way at the front of that building, and I was not excessive in bringing a lot of stuff, but I still had plenty of stuff with me, and everyone was just taking boxes for me," said Savane.

Freshmen will spend the next week getting settled on campus before beginning classes.