Zenoviah Walker scored a game-high 22 points and the top-seeded Transylvania women dominated Hanover 91-61 Sunday afternoon at the Beck Center to capture the HCAC championship.

Shelby Boyle added 12 points for the Pioneers and Ashton Woodard added 15 points. Transylvania shot 50.8% from the floor and 41.2% from three.

Transylvania (25-2) will begin play in the NCAA Tournament on March 6.