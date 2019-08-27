Trapped Anderson County service dog escapes storm drain

A trapped Anderson County service dog is now safe after escaping a nursing home and getting stuck in a storm drain.

Bart Powell with the Anderson County EMA said someone at a nursing home left a door open, and the dog was able to get out. The dog began chasing a groundhog when it became stuck.

Crews responded to the storm drain to rescue the animal. They could tell the dog was stuck in a basin because they heard splashing. The dog was able to pull itself out and run out of the pipe on its own.

A veterinarian will examine the dog, but it appears to be fine.