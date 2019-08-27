Trapped Anderson County service dog escapes storm drain

Harvey became stuck in a storm drain, but it was able to get out when emergency crews arrived. (WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A trapped Anderson County service dog is now safe after escaping a nursing home and getting stuck in a storm drain.

Bart Powell with the Anderson County EMA said someone at a nursing home left a door open, and the dog was able to get out. The dog began chasing a groundhog when it became stuck.

Crews responded to the storm drain to rescue the animal. They could tell the dog was stuck in a basin because they heard splashing. The dog was able to pull itself out and run out of the pipe on its own.

A veterinarian will examine the dog, but it appears to be fine.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus