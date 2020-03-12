Travel ban, COVID-19 concerns derail plans for Lexington couple

President Donald Trump announced a new step to curb the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday night: a travel ban on all flights coming in from continental Europe.

That ban has left some passengers in a bind, and caused families no small amount of anxiety.

While the ban doesn't go into effect until Friday at midnight, the question for people with travel plans on Thursday remains: do they want to travel at all?

"I was like 'Oh no, we're not going.' It's been made clear," says Pam Cunningham.

She and her husband, Jeff, tell WKYT they decided to cancel their trip to Germany after the ban was announced. They came to Blue Grass Airport on Thursday in order to speak with a Delta representative and clear up questions about the travel ban.

"The guy here at Delta kind of clarified and told us it was all travel coming back in,” says Jeff Cunningham. “He said you would be able to go out of the country today, but you wouldn't be able to come back in because they're cutting off all flights coming back in."

"I had been praying and asking God to make it really clear if we needed to go and I was feeling like he was giving us the okay, and then when President Trump said that last night I was like 'That's our answer. We're not going anywhere,'" says Pam.

Jeff agrees, saying, "Yeah, there wasn't really any longer that we really, kind of, needed to listen. We heard what we needed to hear you know to be able to make a decision.

"But it was really disappointing," concludes Pam.

In speaking with other passengers, a sense of worry is palpable. One woman said her sister flew to Europe Wednesday and is catching a flight right back to the states Thursday to avoid that travel ban.