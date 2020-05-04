Traveling? Many airlines now require you to wear a mask

Very few people are traveling right now, but airports and airlines are taking precautions for the people who are.

Sections of Blue Brass Airport are currently shut down, including the marketplace and the restrooms on the lower level.

This is something I’ve never seen before. The TSA checkpoint at Blue Grass Airport is closed.



They reopen at noon, about an hour before one of the five planes departing today heads out. pic.twitter.com/SEmKiUcGBn — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) May 4, 2020

The TSA checkpoint was also closed, although they opened up around noon. That’s about an hour before one of the five flights listed on the departure board is set to take off. There were only 12 flights listed to arrive Monday between noon and midnight.

If you are flying out Monday, whether or not you will need to wear a mask depends on which airline you are flying.

Delta and United both require passengers to cover their faces. American Airlines has a similar policy that will go into place next Monday.

Allegiant doesn’t require you to wear a mask but will be giving each of their passengers a health and safety kit upon boarding. That includes a mask, latex gloves, and sanitizing wipes.

An airport spokesperson told us the airport itself doesn’t have a policy requiring mass, although they were working on a plan of some sort. She suggested travelers check with the airlines for their individual policies.