Traveling out of the country? Kentucky post offices holding passport fairs

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting several Passport fairs Saturday at various post offices for people looking to travel outside the country.

Attendees can apply for a passport book for all international travel or a passport card for land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. The card costs $15 for people under 16 and $30 for those 16 and older. The book costs $80 and $110 respectively. Other fees may apply.

You must complete a Passport Application Form and provide a birth certificate or naturalization papers. You will also need a driver license, a previous or current passport card, certificate of naturalization, certificate of citizenship, military identification or a government employee identification card.

Passport fairs are held in order to allow people to obtain a passport during convenient weekend hours.

Barbourville - 122 N Allison Avenue (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Berea - 222 Glades Road (9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Danville - 200 E Main Street (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Grayson - 390 S Carol Malone Boulevard (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Harrodsburg - 105 N Main Street (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Lexington - 1088 Nandino Boulevard (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Louisville - 4600 Shelbyville Road (9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Mayfield - 225 W Broadway (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.)

Pikeville - 281 Thompson Road (8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Russellville - 205 W 4th Street (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)