Traveling out of the country? Kentucky post offices holding passport fairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Postal Service is hosting several Passport fairs Saturday at various post offices for people looking to travel outside the country.
Attendees can apply for a passport book for all international travel or a passport card for land and sea travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda. The card costs $15 for people under 16 and $30 for those 16 and older. The book costs $80 and $110 respectively. Other fees may apply.
You must complete a Passport Application Form and provide a birth certificate or naturalization papers. You will also need a driver license, a previous or current passport card, certificate of naturalization, certificate of citizenship, military identification or a government employee identification card.
Passport fairs are held in order to allow people to obtain a passport during convenient weekend hours.