Trebek: Doctors say I'm 'near remission'

Alex Trebek is sharing some encouraging news from his doctors.

The longtime host of the popular game show "Jeopardy!" who is battling cancer says he was told by his doctors that he's "near remission."

Trebek, 78, announced he was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

"Jeopardy!" released a statement from Trebek Wednesday after he met with his doctors following his first round of chemotherapy:

"They are VERY happy with the way I have responded to the chemo and in fact that I am 'near remission.' I want to be clear that I am not cured and not in remission, but the doctors say they have never seen such a positive response to chemo. I believe that this response is due in large part to the thoughts and prayers of all my friends, co-workers, and the millions of fans who have been sending positive energy on my behalf."

The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.

Trebek has hosted "Jeopardy!" since the show's revival premiered in syndication in 1984.

"Jeopardy!" airs on WKYT weeknights at 7:30. WKYT has aired "Jeopardy!" since the 1980s.