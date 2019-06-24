Tree falls on Laurel County mobile home

A family is left picking up the pieces after strong storms Sunday night blew an oak tree right into their mobile home.

Photo: Adam Burniston/WKYT

Fred Snyder and his family say that they were inside their living room around 8 p.m. watching the storms roll through they heard and felt their house shake and their power immediately went out.

They told WKYT that they first thought a transformer blew, but then they noticed the large oak tree that had cut through the roof and fallen into their master bedroom.

After the fire department came to make sure everyone was safe, the family found a hotel to stay at for the night, but now surveying the damage today during the light, the family says they're glad to be OK as the situation could have been a lot worse.

"If this would have been an hour, I swear at least an hour later, they would have gone in the bedroom and it hit right on the bed," said Fred Snyder. "Thank goodness the other side of the roof caught the tree, but they would have definitely been hurt if not seriously hurt."

The homeowners say they're just fortunate everyone made it out OK and now they're just waiting for an insurance adjuster to come out to inspect the damage so they can begin the cleanup process.