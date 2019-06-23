Tree falls on family’s home in Pulaski County

When Ernie Martin got a weather alert on his phone Friday night, he took it seriously.

"Told my daughter, would you get the flashlights out? Within three seconds the power went out."

What happened next is something you'd see in a movie.

"Within a few seconds, the house came crushing down on top of us."

He told his wife and daughter to get down and crawl.

"We didn't know until we got outside that a huge oak tree had blown down right on top of the bed they were sitting on, and would have crushed them completely if they hadn't already got on to the floor."

After living in the home for 30 years, there isn’t much left. Thankfully, the family made it out alive.

"I yelled out, ‘Are you ok?’ And she didn't answer, my wife didn't answer. I yelled out again, ‘Are you ok?’ Finally, she answered. I said, ‘Crawl over here.’ She made it to my feet. Then we were trapped in the house. We couldn't get out, doors were all jammed. I grabbed the door ripped the bottom half off. She crawled out. My daughter did too."

The three are staying at a hotel trying to figure out how to tell loved ones and how to move forward.

"In a minute here we're going to tell people what happened. I kinda don't know what to say when they ask, 'What happened? What are you going to do?’ I guess all that we can say is, I don't know."