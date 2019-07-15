Tree full of bees falls on family’s home during Hurricane Barry

A family in Louisiana who had a tree fall on their trailer during Hurricane Barry was then attacked by bees. The mother and father were severely injured.

A tree infested with bees fell on a family's home in Louisiana as they frantically tried to escape. (Source: CNN)

"It was storming and everything and we just heard a big collapse. We ran and we see that half of our mobile home had broken apart and my mom was screaming for help. Bees everywhere,” said Kavian Robertson, 17.

Kavian and his little brother Keenon said their father immediately tried to help get their mother from under the tree, but hundreds of bees were attacking, making freeing their mother almost impossible.

"He tried to help my mom but he wasn’t trapped. But then he got trapped because the bees were eating him up everywhere. They were eating them both up. His face was so swollen from bees,” said Kavian.

Kavian said he ran to the neighbors’ house to get help.

“I did the best I could, but I also called 911 for help,” he said.

He said the police and ambulance arrived and offered his brother medical assistance. Keenon was not hurt, but Kavian had swelling from bee stings and now has stitches in his from falling as he ran to help his mom.

He says despite what was happening to him, all he was concerned about was his mother.

"I was traumatized and just crying. I was worried about my mom. She said she couldn't breathe. She was under that tree and the bees was just eating up her head and her face. Everything just kept happening to her. I was worried about her,” he said.

He said he sees tragedy on TV all the time, but never expected anything to happen to his family.

"It's a scary feeling, but I just feel like it’s material things. You will get that in the future or whenever. You have to do what you have to do to survive. You can never replace a life. You can't replace a life or your mom or dad,” Kavian said.

Kavian and Keenon’s parents were still in the hospital Sunday night. Their father had to undergo several surgeries from his injuries from the bee stings.

Both mother and father are expected to be released soon.

