Treehouse resort coming to Gatlinburg in 2020

Travelers heading to Gatlinburg will have a new place to stay in the spring of 2020.

WVLT reports Animal Planet's Treehouse Master Pete Nelson is helping put together a treehouse resort.

"He actually designed all the treehouses, followed our concept and came up with each individual treehouse. He was involved in concept planning, picking out the trees he wanted to use, and he's building them as well," said owner and developer Joseph Ayres.

The treehouses are part of the Norton Creek resort. There will be eight unique treehouses available to rent.

The treehouses will be available on Airbnb and VRBO in the spring.

You can find more information on the progress of the treehouses here.