Trial begins for man accused of shooting, paralyzing girl

The trial for a man accused of shooting and paralyzing a Lexington girl goes to trial Monday, Feb. 25.

Carlos Jenkins faces 11 counts of wanton endangerment, assault, tampering with evidence, and other offenses.

According to police, Jenkins fired several shots into a home on Carneal Road in 2017.

11-year-old Amya Catching was at the home for a birthday sleepover when a bullet hit her in the spine.

Jenkins allegedly had a dispute with the boyfriend of the woman hosting the birthday party.

Jenkins' trial begins at 8:30 in Lexington.