Trial date set as death penalty still in question for Lexington murder suspect

It's been more than five years since police say Travis Bredhold shot and killed another man during a robbery.

At the time, he was 18-years-old. He still has not gone to trial in the death of Mike Patel, who was shot at a Marathon Station on Alexandria Drive.

Bredhold was scheduled to go on trial in September 2017; however, an appeal by prosecutors put that trial on hold.

His attorneys argue the average male brain doesn't reach full maturity until age 25. They say the death penalty should not be on the table because of his age at the time of the crime.

Their position coincides with Judge Ernesto Scorsone's ruling that the death penalty is unconstitutional for defendants who are under the age of 21 when a crime is committed.

Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is challenging that decision.

The Kentucky Supreme Court recently granted the defense's request to hold oral arguments regarding the issue as well. A date has not been set for oral arguments.

The Bredhold case is having an impact on other murder trials in Fayette County.

The trial against Efrain Diaz, Justin Smith, and Roman Gonzalez, Jr. was supposed to happen this month. But because attorneys are waiting on the Bredhold ruling, the trial was moved to November.

They are accused of robbing and killing UK student Jonathan Krueger. One of the men was 18-years-old, and the other was 20-years-old at the time of the crime.

Travis Bredhold's trial is now set to begin June 1, 2020. The judge blocked off four weeks for the trial.

