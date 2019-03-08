Trial date set for accused Marshall County High School shooter

A trial date is now set for the teen accused of a deadly January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School.

Gabe Parker appeared in court Friday for a status hearing, and a trial date was set for June 1, 2020.

Gray affiliate KFVS reports a review was also scheduled May 17 for a change of venue and other motions that may be filed ahead of that date.

Parker is accused of killing two of his classmates and injuring several more people.

The Commonwealth is requesting Parker to be sentenced to life in prison without probation or parole for 25 years.