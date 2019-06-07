Trial date set for former UK student accused of killing Winchester boy in crash

The former University of Kentucky student who is accused of reckless homicide and DUI following a deadly September crash has a trial date set for the charges.

Jacob Heil was present in court when he learned when his trial will take place in the death of 4-year-old Marco Shemwell.

18-year-old Jacob Heil was in court Friday when his trial date was set for April 6-9, 2020.

Heil, who was a freshman during the fall semester at UK, is accused of being under the influence when his vehicle hit 4-year-old Marco Shemwell near Kroger Field on the day of a Kentucky football game. Shemwell would die from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say Heil admitted to officers he drank two beers a couple of hours before the crash. His blood-alcohol content was .05, which is below the legal limit for people above 21 but above the legal limit for an 18-year-old. His arrest citation said the UK freshman had "a strong odor of alcoholic beverages, red bloodshot watery eyes and showed signs of impairment on field sobriety tests."

Heil is no longer enrolled at UK. He was a pledge at the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. The fraternity closed its UK chapter following the deadly crash.

Heil's attorney spoke after the hearing, saying the defense has other facts in the case that will be presented.