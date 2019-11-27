Trial date set for man charged in toddler son’s death in fire



A trial date has been set for a man charged with arson and murder in the death of his toddler son in a fire.

26-year-old Vaughn Brock pleaded not guilty to the charges back in April. Now, according to the Times-Tribune, a pretrial conference is scheduled for March 9, at 9 a.m.

Brock was arrested on April 3 at a home in Keavy, two days after he reportedly fled from a fire at a trailer home on Reams Lane in London. Investigators at the scene of the fire later found the body of Joseph Brock in a washing machine in the home.

When Brock was arrested, he reportedly told detectives he had fallen asleep while smoking marijuana, woke up to find the trailer filled with smoke.

Investigators have said Brock’s story is inconsistent with evidence. At a hearing on April 9, Brock’s mother defended her son to WKYT News, saying she thinks the toddler may have inadvertently started the fire.