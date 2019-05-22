Trial postponed for man indicted in 2017 triple murder in Whitley Co.

A trial involving a 2017 triple murder in Whitley County has been postponed pending the return of lab results in the case.

Jeremy Hatfield was indicted back in March in the deaths of Emogene and Christopher Bittner, along with Emogene’s 16-year-old son Robert Kennedy.

The family was found dead at a home on Deep Branch Road in September of 2017. Emogene’s mother, Kathy Faulkner, found them and called 911.

Police say Hatfield and two other men accused in the case, Darnell Chivers and Anthony Hester, knew their victims. An affidavit filed in January states that Kathy Faulkner had been in a relationship with Chivers, and that the three men broke into the home to find Faulkner’s safe, which was expected to contain cash or drugs.

All three are charged with murder, first-degree burglary, and tampering with physical evidence in the case.

A pretrial conference for Hatfield is scheduled for September 17 at 9 a.m.

