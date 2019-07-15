Trial to begin for man accused of threatening to shoot Lexington classmates

The trial for a man accused of making threats of violence toward a Lexington high school is scheduled to begin Monday.

Timorthy Felker was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening in 2018.

Police said students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School heard Felker make threats. Police also said Felker admitted to saying he would shoot up the school because he was bullied.

Court documents show police confiscated a rifle and 500 rounds of ammunition from Felker's home. According to his arrest citation, Felker, who was 18 at the time, bought the rifle with money given to him by his mother in order to get a tattoo.

Felker could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

