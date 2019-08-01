Trooper credits Lincoln County deputy with saving couple following explosion

A Kentucky State Police trooper says a Lincoln County deputy likely saved two people following a massive Thursday morning explosion.

Trooper Robert Purdy/Twitter

Trooper Robert Purdy tweeted Thursday that the deputy responded to the area near where the explosion happened to rescue an elderly couple outside their home in the Moreland community.

"[The deputy] said it was so hot, he could feel the heat through his windshield and 'there was fire everywhere,'" Purdy said.

Purdy said the deputy's "courageous actions" may have prevented more deaths.

Emergency directors say at least one person was killed in the explosion.