Kentucky State Police: Suspect shot McCreary County deputy twice

Kentucky State Police have released new details in the shooting that injured a McCreary County deputy.

Dep. Tyler Watkins and suspect Mark Dungan

Detective Les Moses testified during a preliminary hearing that Mark Dungan shot Deputy Tyler Watkins twice when the deputy was responding to a call Jul. 16 at a home on Lick Creek Road.

Dungan is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and multiple other charges.

Moses also testified that Watkins collapsed to the ground after being shot, but he was able to return fire as Dungan took off from the scene. He would later crash his vehicle into a constable's cruiser head-on before being captured near a cemetery.

Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling said he plans to seek the toughest sentence possible for Dungan.

“We are a zero tolerance office for use of force on officers," Bowling said. "So all hands on deck for here on out. We are going to go after Mark Dungan the furthest the law will allow us to do so.”

The judge found probable cause to send Dungan's case to a grand jury for a posisble indictment.