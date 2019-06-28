Trooper injured during high-speed chase in Western Kentucky

A suspect is in jail following a high-speed chase that ended with a Kentucky State Police trooper crashing his cruiser.

Investigators said Trooper Adam Wright was patrolling in McLean County when he conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 431. As the trooper approached a 2000 Saturn Aura, the driver sped away.

Trooper Wright began chasing the vehicle and learned it was reported stolen from Owensboro, police said.

The chase went into Muhlenberg County before going back into McLean County and, at times, speeds reached near 100 miles-per-hour.

Once on Bunn Cobb Road, state police said Trooper Wright misjudged a sharp curve and crashed into an embankment. Trooper Wright was treated at a local hospital for minor cuts to his face. His cruiser sustained heavy front-end damage.

The suspect was later boxed-in by deputies and surrendered. Tony Vanover, 50, of Owensboro, was charged with nine crimes, including wanton endangerment of a police officer. Vanover was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.

