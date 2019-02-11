Troopers: 2 dead on Kentucky interstate after shooting involving state police

Kentucky State Police say two are dead and no law enforcement is injured after a shooting on an interstate highway.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports two people have died on Interstate 71 near exit 14 in Oldham County.

Kentucky State Police say the chase started in Gallatin County and ended in Oldham County.

KSP responded to a distress call involving the suspect's car, but when troopers tried to pull over the driver that person drove off instead.

Police say the chase ended in Oldham County after the driver crashed trying to get back on the interstate. Shortly after, police say officers opened fire, and a man and woman were found dead in the car.

The suspects have not been identified.

KSP has not said what led up to shots fired, or which officers of the multiple agencies on scene fired the shots.

KSP's Critical Incident Response team is investigating the shooting.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is revised to reflect it was unknown who fired the deadly shots in this case.