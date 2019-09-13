Troopers: 2 found dead in Whitley County fire

Authorities say two people are dead following a fire in Whitley County.

Burlington police and fire officials are investigating what they call a "suspicious fire" at a home. (MGN Image)

Kentucky State Police responded to the fire at a home on Wolf Creek River Road early Friday morning. Once the fire was extinguished, detectives located two people dead.

Medical examiners will perform autopsies on both victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but troopers don't suspect foul play.

Authorities aren't releasing the names of the two killed pending family notification.