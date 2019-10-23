Troopers: 57 pounds of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in eastern Kentucky

Two are behind bars facing drug trafficking charges after troopers say they found 57 pounds of marijuana in a bust.

Kentucky State Police announced troopers searched a home on Jetts Creek Road in Breathitt County Friday evening and found a large amount of marijuana along with with prescription pills, three handguns and some cash.

Troopers arrested 38-year-old Anthony Johnson and 21-year-old Brittany Miller of Booneville and charged them with trafficking marijuana.

Both remain in the Three Forks Regional Jail.