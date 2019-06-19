Troopers: 911 hang-up leads to discovery of 2 dead in eastern Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say two people are dead after troopers responded to a Letcher County home following a 911 hang-up call.

WYMT reports troopers responded to a home on Ky. 931 in the Big Cowan community around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday after the 911 call.

Dispatchers tried calling the number back, but no one answered. When troopers arrived, they found two dead. Medical examiners will perform autopsies on the two and will test for gunfire residue.

The names of the two dead are being withheld. Troopers are not searching for any suspects, and it doesn't appear anyone broke into the home.