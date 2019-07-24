Troopers: Alcohol suspected factor after girl, 16 dies in Wayne County crash

Kentucky State Police say a 16-year-old girl died in a Tuesday night crash in Wayne County.

Troopers say a driver of a pickup, 18-year-old Brennan Chriswell of Monticello, was traveling southbound on Ky. 167 when he lost control of his vehicle. The pickup dropped off the right shoulder, traveled over an embankment and struck several trees.

Sarah E. Catron of Alpha was the passenger of the vehicle, and she died after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Chriswell was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center to receive treatment. Troopers suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the crash.