Troopers: Richmond triage nurse caught on camera sexually assaulting patient multiple times

Authorities have arrested a Richmond nurse after troopers say he was caught on camera sexually assaulting a patient multiple times.

Kentucky State Police say Alvin Clark Buckmaster, 49, of Berea is charged with first-degree sexual abuse after being caught on surveillance video with the victim on nine different occasions at Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond in October 2018.

On one occasion, troopers say Buckmaster subjected the victim to touch his genitals while he was drawing blood from her. He was also seen exposing her breasts and genitals to sexually assault her.

The victim agreed to have a sexual assault examination, and her clothes were collected for DNA testing.

Buckmaster's arrest citation states he is married.

Madison County deputies arrested Buckmaster Tuesday. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

WKYT has reached out to Baptist Health for comment on the arrest.