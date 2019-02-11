UPDATE: Murder investigation underway in Whitley County

UPDATE

According to the News Journal, the investigation is now a murder investigation.

The Whitley County Coroner told the paper Billy Gray Lawson died from multiple sharp force injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY

Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near the state line in Whitley County.

Troopers tell WYMT the body was found Monday near a Save-A-Lot on the Kentucky side of the state line.

The cause of death is unknown, but troopers tell WYMT the death is suspicious in nature. The body was identified as a man's, and the family of the victim was notified.

