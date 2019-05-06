Troopers: George Rogers Clark High School employee stole more than $219,000

Kentucky State Police have revealed new details in its investigation of a George Rogers Clark High School employee accused of stealing a large sum of money from the school.

Troopers say Dixie Rigney, 61, stole more than $219,000 from the high school over a 10-year period. They believe Rigney forged fake receipts and gave them to club leaders to hide the thefts.

Rigney was placed in the Clark County Detention Center after being indicted on nine counts of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000. She is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and second-degree forgery.

Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Paul Christy declined to comment on the personnel matter to the Winchester Sun, citing the ongoing investigation.