Kentucky State Police says a man is charged with murder after stabbing a man to death.

Troopers arrested Shannon Weddington, 40, of Sandy Hook in the death of 32-year-old Adam Kelly of Melbourne, Florida.

Investigators say the two were involved in an altercation which resulted in Weddington stabbing Kelly. The injuries resulted in Kelly being transported to a West Virginia hospital where he would die.

Weddington was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center.