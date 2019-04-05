Troopers: Estill County teacher didn't report sexual messages between boyfriend, student

Kentucky State Police say a man got in a relationship with an Estill County teacher in order to have sex with a student at the school.

An arrest report states Torstein Torsteinson, 35, of Irvine tried to contact a student on Facebook Messenger in an attempt to have sex in 2018. His attempts were unsuccessful, so he got in a relationship with Estill County High School teacher Sherry Murphy.

Troopers say Murphy was aware of the messages, but she didn't report it. Torsteinson would eventually try to delete the messages.

Torsteinson was arrested and charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and tampering with physical evidence. Murphy is on home incarceration because of a back injury.

Kentucky State Police believe Murphy is no longer employed at the school.

Torsteinson is a Honduran immigrant in the United States on a work visa.