Troopers: Father shoots son in Pulaski County domestic dispute

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say a Pulaski County man was airlifted to a Lexington hospital after being shot by his father.
Troopers arrived at the home on Starlite Drive just after 4 p.m. where they found 24-year-old Devin Griffith with a gunshot wound.
Detectives determined Devin Griffith was shot by his father, 47-year-old Jason Griffith, during a domestic dispute at Jason's home.
Devin Griffith is being treated for his injuries and is now stable at University of Kentucky Medical Center.
A Pulaski County grand jury will take the case once troopers complete the investigation.