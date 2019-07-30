Troopers: Father shoots son in Pulaski County domestic dispute

Kentucky State Police say a Pulaski County man was airlifted to a Lexington hospital after being shot by his father.

Troopers arrived at the home on Starlite Drive just after 4 p.m. where they found 24-year-old Devin Griffith with a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined Devin Griffith was shot by his father, 47-year-old Jason Griffith, during a domestic dispute at Jason's home.

Devin Griffith is being treated for his injuries and is now stable at University of Kentucky Medical Center.

A Pulaski County grand jury will take the case once troopers complete the investigation.