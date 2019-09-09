Troopers: Harlan County woman steals schools bus, drives it under the influence

Kentucky State Police arrested a Harlan County woman after troopers say she stole a school bus and drove it under the influence.

Teresa Wells, 35, of Cawood is accused of stealing the school bus from the Cawood Elementary School parking lot Sunday morning.

Troopers say they received a call around 7:24 a.m. about the bus theft. A Harlan County Schools employee was able to get Wells to stop the vehicle after a short drive.

When a trooper arrived, Wells would eventually get off the bus after initially refusing. The trooper suspected she was under the influence.

Wells is charged with DUI, theft of an automobile, no operator's license, no seat belt and other charges.