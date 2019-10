Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Lee County that took the life of a Hazard man.

Troopers responded to a home on Ky. 52 in Lee County early Sunday morning after learning of the stabbing.

When troopers arrived, they found 50-year-old Arvel Newton of Hazard dead at the scene. Investigators believe he was stabbed during an altercation with another man.

Troopers have yet to file charges in the case. The case remains under investigation.