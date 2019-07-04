Troopers: Kentucky dog owner in custody after man killed by pit bulls

A Kentucky dog owner was arrested in connection to a June 29 mauling death.

Kentucky State Police say Daniel Kai Alexander, 29, of Gilbertsville was arrested on a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence. He is accused of not contacting authorities after dogs killed Brian Butler.

Alexander is one of the owners of three pit bulls which have since been quarantined by Marshall County Animal Control. The pit bulls are believed to be the only animals responsible in the attack that killed Butler.

A passing motorist called authorities after spotting Butler's body.

Alexander is also charged with a misdemeanor charge of not reporting the death of a person.