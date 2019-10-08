Troopers: Kentucky father charged after toddler accidentally shoots self

A Kentucky man is now facing a felony charge after his toddler son suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Kentucky State Police have charged Zachary Page, 25, of Graves County with a count of first-degree wanton endangerment following the Oct. 1 shooting that injured the two-year-old.

Investigators say Page failed to secure his weapon and allowed full access to the child. The child was airlifted to a Nashville hospital and is expected to survive.

Page was placed in the Graves County Detention Center.