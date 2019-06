Kentucky State Police say a man is behind bars after he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage boy.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports Kyle Edmonson, 32, of Sturgis, was charged with second-degree sodomy as a result of the investigation.

Edmonson was accused of having a relationship with the boy in March.

Jail records show Edmonson remains in the Union County Jail where he is being held without bond. He was booked into the jail Thursday afternoon.