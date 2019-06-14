Troopers: Kentucky man shoots dad in back of the head

Kentucky State Police troopers say a son shot his dad in the back of the head Thursday afternoon in Carter County.

We're told the victim, Gary Everman Sr., was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening. A hospital spokeswoman said he was in fair condition Friday.

Troopers say the shooting happened outside of a home in the 800 block of Rockhouse Road in Grayson.

KSP responded just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the victim's son, Gary Everman Jr., "deliberately shot his father" with a .22 caliber rifle.

Troopers arrested Everman Jr. at the scene. He is charged with attempted murder (domestic violence) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Everman Jr. is in the Carter County Detention Center.

"This case remains under investigation by Detective David Boarman, who was assisted by other KSP personnel and the Grayson Police Department."